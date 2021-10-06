Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Shares Down 13.2%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)’s stock price dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 364,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,092% from the average daily volume of 7,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Pharos Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

