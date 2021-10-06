Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,436. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.