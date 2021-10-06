Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 172.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 103,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

