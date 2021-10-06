PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years.

NYSE PZC opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

