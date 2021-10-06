PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,969. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

