PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of PCI opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

