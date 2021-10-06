Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 1st

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PDO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 200,901 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 2,500 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

