PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on November 1st

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PKO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 70,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified and closed-end management fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The company was founded on November 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

