PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period.

Shares of PFL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

