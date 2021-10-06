PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,678. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.