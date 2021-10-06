Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.39. 16,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,608. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

