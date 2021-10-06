Pinkcoin Price Up 34% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $3,978.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.00336843 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.33 or 0.00770903 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,583,274 coins and its circulating supply is 431,322,838 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

