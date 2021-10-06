Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.73.

PXD stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.50. 26,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $184.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $46,396,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 446.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

