Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $151.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.32.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $511.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.