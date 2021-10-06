Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.44 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

