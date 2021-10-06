Piper Sandler Weighs in on Goosehead Insurance, Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.31, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,583 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

