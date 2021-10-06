Pizza (PIZZA) Tops One Day Volume of $206,772.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $206,772.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00073970 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.57 or 0.00782131 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

