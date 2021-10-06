Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $13,540,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 696.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,536. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.