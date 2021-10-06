Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 7,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 889,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 610,134 shares of company stock worth $17,948,183.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $8,178,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

