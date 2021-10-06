PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.43 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $6,722.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,847,663 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

