PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells $430,000.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PRA Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

