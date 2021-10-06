PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells $430,000.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PRAA stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.41.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
