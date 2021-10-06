Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives $57.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRDSY shares. Barclays started coverage on Prada in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

