Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $40.96

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.96, but opened at $42.14. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

The company has a market cap of $559.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.56) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

