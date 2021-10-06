Presearch Achieves Market Capitalization of $178.33 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $178.33 million and $3.13 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 85% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00330285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

