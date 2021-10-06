Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 2,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

