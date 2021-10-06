Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 25.2% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SDS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. 542,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,068,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.