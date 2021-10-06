Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,036 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 868,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 270.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 643,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 47,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,966. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

