Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 33,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

