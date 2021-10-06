Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,407 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in JD.com by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of JD stock opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

