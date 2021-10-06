Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA USI opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

