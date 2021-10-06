Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Hawkins worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

