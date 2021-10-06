Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.82.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,564. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $632.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

