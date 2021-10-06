Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.58. 84,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,522. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $109.56 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.