Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,221. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

