Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

A traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $152.83. 39,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

