Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.26.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.57. The stock had a trading volume of 304,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average is $242.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

