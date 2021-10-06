Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 38,399 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 149.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 714.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 330,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 289,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. 219,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.46.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.