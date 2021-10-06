Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $323.54. 55,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,509. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

