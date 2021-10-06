Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $345,361,000 after buying an additional 104,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $329,247,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,072,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,855,000 after buying an additional 39,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $105.36. 16,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,474. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

