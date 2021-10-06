Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,742 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

