Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 152.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.78.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $655.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.80. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $677.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

