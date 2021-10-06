Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 16,398 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,249,402. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0111 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

