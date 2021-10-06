Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 36,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.68. 112,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.26.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

