Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 27,500 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 27,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $3,127,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54.

PGNY stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. 10,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,986,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

