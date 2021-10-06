ProPetro Holding Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 118,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ProPetro by 140,135.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 337,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 596,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

