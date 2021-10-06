ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $60,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.92. The company had a trading volume of 447,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,645. The stock has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

