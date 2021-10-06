ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 22,417 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $113,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.59. 143,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,458. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.56.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

