ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,384 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $45,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total transaction of $271,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.02 and its 200-day moving average is $439.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

