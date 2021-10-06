ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 85,427 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,427 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $50,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. 168,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

