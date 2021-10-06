ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $9.00. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 3,865,116 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

